‘Mr. Ocean Beach’ passes away

Anthony “Tony” Pero was born on February 20, 1921 in New London to Nicholas and Ellen (Sullivan) Pero. He honorably served in the US Navy as a Seabee during World War II. Upon his return from the War, he married his wife Mary Collins Pero. Tony worked at the Mystic Oral School for the Deaf before his career at Ocean Beach Park. For most of his life, he was known as Mr. Ocean Beach because of his accomplishments and dedication. He worked his way from lifeguard to manager of Ocean Beach Park, a career of almost 40 years. He was instrumental in putting New London on the map by bringing in famous and renown entertainers such as the popular band of the “Big Band “ era, as well as well known country music artists. In his retirement, Tony worked at Birch Plain Golf Course in Groton. Tony was an active member in various organizations such as: New London Lions Club (Melvin Jones Fellowship Award recipient), New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (Hall of Fame inductee), Governor’s Tourism Council, Navy League, New London City Councilor, New London Senior Center Advisory Board, Italian Dramatic Club, and Hospice Board of Directors.

Mr. Pero is predeceased by his wife, Mary Pero. He is survived by his sons, William Pero and his wife Maureen of New London, Patrick Pero and his wife Bobbie of Salem, Robert Pero and his wife Dora of New London; daughters, Judith McAuliffe and her husband John of Cincinnati, OH, and Colleen Pero of New London as well as 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, Mr. Pero is predeceased by his son, Anthony Pero Jr., brother, Robert Pero, and sister Theresa Pero.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 9 until 11:30 AM at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London, CT 06320. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 PM in St. Josephs Church, New London. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.

Mr. Pero’s family would like to thank the staff of New London Rehab & Care of Waterford for their loving care of Me. Pero over the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ocean Beach Clock Tower Fund, 15 Masonic St., New London, CT 06320 or to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St, Norwich, CT 06360.