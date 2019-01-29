José Díaz, new chief executive officer at Parques Reunidos

MADRID — The Board of Directors of the Company has approved, based on the favorable report of the Appointments and Remunerations Committee, the appointment of José Díaz as Parques Reunidos’ new Chief Executive Officer.

The Board aimed the search for a candidate capable of contributing to the accomplishment of four goals: further improving the process of operational optimisation, enhancing the focus on the company’s core business, fostering corporate acquisitions, and ensuring an appropriate business model for the indoor entertainment centres.

After considering candidates with various profiles and geographical backgrounds, and with the assistance of a prestigious executive recruitment firm, the Board has found in José Díaz the best candidate not only due to his experience in the leisure park sector, but also because of his knowledge of Parques Reunidos, where he was Managing Director as well as CEO between 2004 and 2013.

José Díaz has held several executive positions throughout his career, including Marketing & Loyalty Director at Continente —and subsequently at Carrefour—, General Manager at Aspro Ocio and General Manager at Aurgi. Mr. Díaz holds a bachelor’s degree in Law and Economics and Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia de Comillas (ICADE E-3), and an Executive Business Management Program from IESE.

“I am delighted to have José Díaz back at Parques Reunidos. We were lucky to have him among our team for 10 years at the time of Parques Reunidos’ transformation into the multinational we know today. His deep knowledge of the industry and his experience with the company will enable him to contribute, from his first day, optimizing the results of our portfolio of parks, thus creating value for our shareholders”, stated the Chairman of the Board Richard Golding.

Additionally, the company has reinforced the management team in two strategic areas: consumer focus and digital transformation. Elena Cabrero, the new Client and Marketing Director, with more than twenty years of experience in the marketing and customer focus, has developed her career at Orange, Carrefour, Pepsico and Colgate. Lourdes Álvarez, the new Digital Transformation Director, has broad experience in multinational environments, including her ten-year experience at Accenture, where she led digital projects in areas such as customer experience, process automation, and digital transformation.