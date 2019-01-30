Futuraform welcomes new general manager

TURKEY — We are proud to announce the addition of A.Cüneyt Sayın as the General Manager of Futuraform Composites and Advertising Products Inc.

A.Cünety Sayın will be leading Futuraform Composites and Advertising Products with his vision.

A.Cüneyt graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering of Yıldız Technical University in 1992 and received his MBA degree from Doğus University in 2000. Having embarked upon his professional career at Bayraktarlar / STEA Farba in 1993 as Production Engineer, Cüneyt worked as Industrial Design and Product Development Specialist at Pressan in 1995-1996. A.Cüneyt Sayın then worked in Production, R&D and Export departments at Beldeyama for 11 years since 1997, and started working as Senior Manager in Park and Landscaping sectors in 2009. He will continue his career at Futuraform from now on.

We are all poised to offer you the best possible service to our most valuable business partners and clients. With the addition of Sayın to our team, we are now poised for the challenges of expanding our offerings and services. Our efforts are to strengthen our offerings and services so that we ensure you continue to receive the finest quality product and best service from FuturaForm and serve as a reliable partner to you.