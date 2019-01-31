ASTM International Committee on amusement rides and devices Honors Jared Krupa

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Jared Krupa, principal engineer with K2 Engineering and Structural Design, LLC in Reno, Nevada, USA, was honored with the Award of Appreciation by ASTM International’s committee on amusement rides and devices (F24).

A member since 2013, Krupa was honored for his hard work and dedication in leading a task group revising a practice for aerial adventure courses.

Krupa has served as principal engineer with K2 Engineering and Structural Design, LLC since 2004. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno.

In addition to ASTM International, Krupa is also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, International Code Council, American Welding Society, American Institute of Steel Construction, National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials, National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying, and National Design Specifications for Wood Construction.