Water Park Veteran Inducted into World Water Park Association Hall of Fame

TUSTIN, Calif. — AmusementAquatic Management Group, Inc. (AMG) president Kent Lemasters is no stranger to the water park industry and was recently honored for his life-long achievements at the 2018 World Water Park Association Convention. Lemasters was inducted into the World Water Park Association’s Hall of Fame, a prestigious industry honor, at the annual convention in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 23.

The World Waterpark Association Hall of Fame recognizes and honors individuals who have made noteworthy achievements in the development and advancement of the water attractions industry. The Hall of Fame celebrates individuals who have reached a level of distinction by providing outstanding service, innovation or have helped advanced the WWA and the water attractions industry.

Working his way up through the ranks, Kent Lemasters began his career in the theme and water park industry as a young man with seasonal positions before developing the Silver Dollar City, Branson, MO Group Sales Department and then becoming the Director of Marketing at Silver Dollar City/Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and was a part of the transition to Dollywood later. Kent was also the General Manager of Callaway Park, western Canada’s first theme park. In 1985, Lemasters became the Vice President and General Manager of Raging Waters Water Park in Los Angeles/San Dimas, California. Throughout his early career he worked with and learn from some of the best in the water park industry.

In 2000, Kent used his knowledge of the water park industry to launch his own company, AmusementAquatic Management Group, Inc. (AMG), which consults and helps develop, plan and operate new water parks, as well as increase attendance and profitability at existing water parks. AMG has provided services to 35 water parks in the United States, Egypt, South Africa, South America, Abu Dhabi, UAE and Canada including Raging Waters, Palace Entertainment, Super Splash, Splash Beach and Alabama Adventure and Yas Waterworld. Lemasters’ company has also facilitated the financial turnaround of four water parks and helped groom and develop seven successful general managers for the water park industry.

Lemasters’ commitment to the water park industry goes beyond AMG, Inc. and his past experience to include serving as the Marketing and Communications Committee Chairman for the World Waterpark Association as well as a member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’ Board of Directors. He has also received recognition for his work with Alabama Splash Adventure Water Park with a Leading Edge Award from the World Waterpark Association.