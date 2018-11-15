Triotech and Ubisoft partner to develop next generation interactive attraction – Rabbids Team Battle

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ernest Yale, Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer of TRIOTECH announced a new breakthrough in high-capacity interactive attractions with Team Battle™. This innovative experience features interactivity, both team and individual play, and ride elements with full 4D effects. Ernest Yale, Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer of TRIOTECH announced a new breakthrough in high-capacity interactive attractions with Team Battle™. This innovative experience features interactivity, both team and individual play, and ride elements with full 4D effects.

Triotech partnered with Ubisoft, leading creator and publisher of interactive entertainment, to develop the first software to be played with the ride: an epic robot showdown orchestrated by Ubisoft’s fun, irreverent yet irresistible Rabbids. The two industry leaders collaborated closely on developing this interactive experience with Ubisoft leveraging its long-standing expertise in game design and 3D animation.

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring an all-new experience for the entire family. Up to now, interactive motion simulators have been limited in the number of players due to screen clutter,” said Ernest Yale, Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer of TRIOTECH. “We feel that with Team Battle™, Triotech has broken that barrier and we can offer much higher THRC than previously possible while still delivering an amazing guest experience for park visitors.”

“Triotech’s ambition to come up with a breakthrough attraction is what drew us to the project,” said Jean de Rivières, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment, Ubisoft. “As an entertainment company coming from the video game industry, Ubisoft has a unique approach to Location-Based Entertainment. We want to create innovative ways for audiences to experience our worlds and have fun. If we can accomplish these

goals, we believe we will appeal to both fans and newcomers.”

Triotech’s Team Battle is a first-of-its-kind high-capacity dueling interactive attraction. Two teams will battle it out in an oversized multi-sensorial arena. Team Battle™ is based on Triotech’s award-winning XD Dark Ride Interactive theater technology. Each guest is seated in a motion seat equipped with a new model of light blaster, providing individual feedback. Using new technology and game-play design, the experience boasts both individual and team scoring elements driving interactivity and providing high replay value. A larger-than-life enveloping 270 degrees of screen combined with wind, light, and haptics effects enhance the immersion. The ride elements are enhanced through motion seats featuring D-BOX technology.

Ubisoft’s Rabbids, which originally appeared in video games are now a major brand in the entertainment industry, with 16 million games sold worldwide, a theme park ride, multiple VR experiences and 4 seasons of an animated TV show that garnered 2.4 billion views on free digital platforms as of September 2018.