Past NEAAPA Presidents

The New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (NEAAPA) held its annual luncheon and business meeting during the recent International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando, Fla. A number of NEAAPA past presidents attending included (from the left): Jason Freeman, Six Flags; Kevin Naughton, Naughton Insurance Inc., Providence, R.I.; George Frantzis II, Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, Middlebury, Conn.; Carl Berni, Canobie Lake Park, Salem, N.H.; Dave Sugrue, Ocean Beach Park, New London, Conn.; David Daly, Daly Cavanaugh, LLP, Wellesley, Mass.; and Greg Chiecko, Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield, Mass. (NEAAPA photo)