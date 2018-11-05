Lagotronics Projects at IAE Orlando: delivering smiles

Lagotronics Projects’ team will be delivering smiles at the IAE Orlando, booth #5103, from 13th until 16th November!

GameChanging world news

Lagotronics Projects’ team is thrilled to announce that the world will be enriched with another GameChanger! And not just a ‘standard GameChanger’… It’s going to be built in a Family Entertainment Center with an amazing and well known IP, located in a major city in the US!

Stay tuned…

The Farm Fair story continues in Asia

Farm Fair turns out to be worldwide hit! This hilarious IP and game with a bunch of crazy farm animals is going to Asia next year! After the success of the Farm Fair GameChanger in Germany; Horse, Cat and Rooster are going to turn things upside down in a Farm Fair themed interactive Dark Ride in Japan!

Immersive interactive experiences

At booth #5103, Lagotronics Projects will be showing a wide range of interactive experiences. From interactive dark rides for theme- and amusement parks, to immersive interactive experiences for FECs, museums and experience centers. Their high-end technology only has one goal: delivering big smiles to customers and their visitors!

Just drop by at booth #5103; they’ll be happy to tell you everything about their work and solutions. Let them deliver a big smile on your face and -in the end- on the faces of your guests!