JW Winco Offers Zinc Die-Cast Ball Catches

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — JW Winco, Inc., A Ganter Company, a leading supplier of standard industrial machine components, now offers GN 4490 Zinc Die-Cast Ball Catches.

JW Winco’s GN 4490 ball catches are used, for example, to hold flaps and doors closed that must be opened and closed frequently and easily. They consist of a ball housing and a retaining element that engages in the ball housing from the side or front. The installation orientation can be chosen as desired.

“Beyond the typical uses, these solid and attractively designed ball catches are utilized in in a variety of applications,” said John M. Winkler, CEO, Office of the President at JW Winco. “Due to the centered 90° countersunk holes, they can also be used with aluminum t-slot profile systems as a door latching mechanism.”

The ball catches are powder coated in either black or silver and have a textured finish, the ball and spring are stainless steel, while the ball guide is plastic.

JW Winco is a manufacturer/distributor of inch and metric standard parts. JW Winco offers an extensive selection of plastic, steel and stainless steel adjustable levers, cabinet U-handles, hinges and locking mechanisms, revolving and retractable handles, hand wheels, hand cranks, tube connection and conveyor components, construction tubing, shock absorption mounts, leveling mounts, hand knobs, spring, ball and indexing plungers, jig, fixture and fastening components, retaining magnet assemblies, toggle clamps, casters and wheels, universal joints, oil sight glasses, and metric tools for the industrial and commercial equipment industries. JW Winco’s new website, with improved 3D CAD and online buying, is viewable at www.jwwinco.com.