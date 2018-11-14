ICON scoops gold at North West CIPR PRide Awards

Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Rule5 PR are celebrating after winning a Gold award at the North West CIPR PRide Awards for Best Travel, Leisure and Tourism campaign for “A new ICON for Blackpool”. The campaign was developed to announce the name, raise awareness and build anticipation for Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s new £16.25 rollercoaster which opened in May 2018.

The campaign devised by the team used simulations of the ride, interviews and animations to create a video which announced the name of the new ride and could be shared with the media. This was then followed by milestone announcements and updates as the ride’s construction continued. The official launch saw media, influencers and fans from across the country invited to celebrate this ICONic event and be amongst the first to ride ICON. The campaign was a huge success and generated huge amounts of national and international press coverage and included a six minute live feature on This Morning.

On the submission, the judges stated that “The use of motion graphics was an innovative solution in building anticipation of an incomplete ride. Interactive press packs were also on brand and numerous news hooks delivered by the team resulted in incredible national and multi-platform coverage. To date, the impact of the campaign has delivered impressive results and will undoubtedly go on to achieve much more!”

On winning the award, Amanda Thompson OBE, Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, comments, “I’m delighted that our team have won such a prestigious award for the ICON launch campaign. The ride has been a huge success with many people visiting Blackpool Pleasure Beach to experience the UK’s only double launch rollercoaster.”