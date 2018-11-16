ICON Attractions Awarded St. Louis Wheel Project in Historic Union Station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ICON Attractions has been selected by Lodging Hospitality Management (LHM) to operate The St Louis Wheel, a 200-foot tall observation wheel under construction at Union Station. The firm will also operate a carousel and other family-friendly attractions, all part of a $150-million entertainment complex in historic downtown St. Louis.

Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark, once the busiest and largest train station in the world. Converted in the early 1980s, Union Station now features the stunning, four diamond St. Louis Union Station Hotel and The Grand Hall at Union Station. The Train Park at Union Station currently includes beautiful festival space – home to the Polar Express, food outlets, an outdoor plaza and fire and light show. The destination continues to flourish with the construction of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, St. Louis Wheel, Carousel, Mini Golf, Ropes Course and Mirror Maze, all set to open in 2019.

“St. Louis is the heart of America,” said LHM President and COO Stephen M. O’Loughlin. “Reimaging the future of Union Station, opening a world-class aquarium, and delivering a year-round family entertainment destination, all while preserving an important part of history, is something we are incredibly excited about.”

“LHM is a highly-respected and innovative hospitality firm,” said ICON Attractions CEO Eli Stovall. “We are thrilled to be working with LHM on the development of new family experiences at Union Station St. Louis, and honored to be part of this award-winning team.”

The redevelopment of Union Station in St. Louis is not the first mixed-use project for ICON Attractions. In 2019 The Capital Wheel and Harbor Carousel at National Harbor, under the management of ICON Attractions, will celebrate a 5-year anniversary at the riverfront development.

“The Capital Wheel has been an iconic addition to National Harbor and the Washington, DC region,” said ICON Attractions COO Curtis Parks. “Since opening in 2014, our team has grown and thrived in the hospitality arena. Our longtime experience in water parks, amusement parks and family entertainment centers has proven invaluable as we expand into retail entertainment experiences.”

Icon Attractions is actively seeking opportunities to develop, acquire, and mange observation wheels, water parks, and retail entertainment projects.

The St. Louis Wheel is currently under construction and scheduled to open in 2019. More information about the project is available at stlouisunionstation.com.