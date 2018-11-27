IAFE celebrates a raft of honorees at annual convention

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. — Plenty of news has already been generated during the128th annual convention of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), being held Nov. 25-28 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Marlene Jolliffe of the State Fair of Virginia in Doswell was inducted into the IAFE Hall of Fame. The highest honor bestowed by the IAFE, the Hall of Fame Award is presented annually in recognition of an individual’s distinguished achievement in, or contribution to, the fair industry.

Jolliffe, who got her start in fairs at the age of 18 and earned a Master of Science degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management from Clemson University, became manager/CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia in 2004 and joined the State Fair of Virginia as executive director in 2015. Among numerous contributions to IAFE, Jolliffe chaired the association’s Industry Relations Committee — guiding the group through the creation of white papers on matters of transfer of ownership and contracting processes between concessionaires and fair management.

Steven Patterson of the Indiana Association of Fairs was named the State and Provincial Associations of Fairs Executive of the Year. The award goes to an association executive who has held the position for at least five years. Candidates must be recommended by their respective associations and are judged on their participation and their industry involvement in the local, state and association levels.

Mallory Hines of the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo was presented with the Rising Star Award. The award was created by the IAFE Young Professionals Initiative to recognize leadership and industry contributions of young IAFE members. Nominees are any employee, volunteer, or board member under age 40 of a member fair, show, exposition or exhibition in good standing with the IAFE.

IAFE also hosted the Heritage Awards, sponsored by Haas & Wilkerson Insurance, which were presented to five exceptional individuals in the field of fair management who were nominated by their fairs’ staffs and/or board members. The winners: Terry Atchison of the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days in Walla Walla, Wash.; Allen Heine of the Cedar County Fair in Hartington, Neb.; Edsel Matthews of the Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield, Mo.; Dr. Sally Nolt of the Elizabethtown Fair in Elizabethtown, Pa.; and Sharon Wessel of the Hennepin County Fair in Hamel, Minn.

Based in Springfield, Mo., IAFE is a voluntary, nonprofit corporation, serving state, provincial, regional and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions and expositions. Its associate members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations and individuals engaged in providing products and services to its members — all of whom are interested in the improvement of fairs, shows, expositions and allied fields.