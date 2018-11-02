IAAPA Foundation hosts online silent auction

WHAT: The IAAPA Foundation invites you to bid on exciting items and exclusive, special experiences during the Silent Auction at the Opening Reception at IAAPA Attractions Expo 2018. The IAAPA Foundation inspires life-changing careers in the global attractions industry.

All funds raised from this auction will go toward programs that support tomorrow’s leaders, including scholarships for students pursuing careers in the global attractions industry through the Al Weber Scholarship Fund.

The supporting partner of the Silent Auction is Dutch Wheels.

Auction items include:

Private VIP Tour Experience at Walt Disney World Resort

3-night Europa-Park package

Liseberg package including airfare

8-day stay with a private chef at an exclusive condo in Acapulco, Mexico

Guitar signed by Dolly Parton

New York City package with tickets to the Broadway smash hit “Hamilton”

Discovery Cove “Swim with Dolphins” package

2-day VIP visit to Universal Orlando Resort

And more!

WHEN: Online bidding is now open. The Silent Auction will end on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7:15 p.m. during the Opening Reception at IAAPA Attractions Expo 2018.

WHERE: Additional information about the Silent Auction and how to bid using your mobile phone is available at www.IAAPA.org/SilentAuction .

The Opening Reception will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the IAAPA Theater presented by Wanda Group, Room N320 (North Concourse at the Orange County Convention Center).

DETAILS: Winners do not need to be present at Expo or the Opening Reception to bid or win.

To attend the Opening Reception, please register for IAAPA Attractions Expo 2018 and purchase a ticket for the Opening Reception at www.IAAPA.org.

About IAAPA Foundation

Formed in 2010 and incorporated in the United States as a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, the IAAPA Foundation strives to inspire life-changing careers in the global attractions industry by cultivating tomorrow’s leaders. The Foundation accepts contributions from individuals, corporations, trusts, and grant-presenting organizations around the world. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the Foundation is supported by members of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions dedicated to the preservation and prosperity of the global attractions industry.

As a non-profit organization, IAAPA represents more than 5,600 attraction, supplier, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, and industry manufacturers and suppliers. Learn more about the IAAPA Foundation at www.IAAPAFoundation.org.