Hasbro, Inc., and Kilburn Live team up to form new, multi-iconic brand location-based family entertainment centers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Los Angeles-based Kilburn Live has entered into a licensing agreement with Hasbro, a global play and entertainment company, to create, build and operate Hasbro-themed family entertainment centers across the US and Canada.

The indoor family entertainment facilities will take iconic Hasbro brands and create interactive, immersive and innovative entertainment experiences in a high-energy, gamified environment with multiple activity zones.

Kilburn Live, in partnership with Fort Worth-based private investment company Goff Capital, a substantial shareholder of Kilburn Live, hired Charlie Keegan, former CEO of Main Event Entertainment, to head the new division that will lead the development of the multiple location rollout across North America.

“Hasbro is a leader in branded play and entertainment, and its iconic brands appeal to a multigenerational fan base.” said Charlie Keegan. John Goff, of Goff Capital, added, “As with everything we do at Goff Capital, we aim to partner with the best and bring in the most qualified people to run our businesses. Hasbro is the world’s largest toy company and hiring Charlie, an experienced industry leader in the location based entertainment space, was a coup.”

“This new concept and collaboration marks our initial step into a wider partnership with Hasbro, a world leading branded play and entertainment company, with one of the best lineup of brands we have come across” said Kilburn Media CEO Mark Manuel. “This exciting new move is an extension of our creative skillsets built over the years and expands on our business of creating and building unique experiences.”

Current licensed brands include well-known franchises including MY LITTLE PONY, MONOPOLY, MR. POTATO HEAD, GI JOE, CLUE, BATTLESHIP, HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPO, TRIVIAL PURSUIT, CHUTES AND LADDERS and others.

As Hasbro consumers are looking for more ways to engage with its brands that are loved by adults and kids alike, Hasbro believes that this new endeavor will exceed their expectations.

“Hasbro is committed to ‘creating the world’s best play experiences.’ In our 95-year history, Hasbro has transcended the toy aisle to become a lifestyle brand that both kids and adults enjoy,” said Casey Collins, SVP & GM Hasbro Consumer Products. “Our partnership with Kilburn will allow us – for the first time ever – to offer a wholly immersive and true play experience that unlocks a totally new and exciting way for fans to experience the Hasbro family of brands.”