Dynamic Attractions and Chance Rides Team-Up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today the attractions industry’s two leading ride manufacturers, Dynamic Attractions and Chance Rides, have announced a strategic alliance.

The two companies’ strategic alliance allows them to combine their respective strengths in engineering and manufacturing.

“By working with the legendary Chance Rides, we’re able to offer theme parks faster build times while maintaining our high standards in build quality,” states Guy Nelson, CEO, Dynamic Attractions. “The artistry and precision of Chance’s fabricators is impressive; we’re delighted to be working with them on a number of our projects.”

Chance Rides has manufactured more products than any other ride manufacturer in the world. Their line of Coasters, Rides, and People Movers includes the C.P. Huntington Train, the carousel and giant wheels.

“Dynamic Attractions continues to raise the bar for innovation,” states Dick Chance, CEO, Chance Rides. His company is looking forward to having access to Dynamic Attractions’ 100+ in-house engineers. “The company constantly wins innovation awards for a good reason; they can see the invisible and do the impossible.”

This will extend the market reach for both companies, give park designers new tools to work with, keep park owners within budget, and provide guests and ride enthusiasts with exciting new experiences.