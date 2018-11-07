Award-winning RWS Entertainment Group launches Experiences Department with original themed activations nationwide

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Entertainment Group, a full-service production company that creates award-winning custom entertainment, live events, and brand experiences worldwide, announced today a new Experiences department added to the company’s growing list of services. The new department offers full conceptual design and installation of a wide range of experiential services including theme design, decor, attractions, seasonal activations and light shows year round, led by the newly assembled team of experts. By combining storytelling, entertainment, design and event management, RWS is committed to bringing innovative, elegant and unforgettable moments to life.

Launched on the heels of RWS’s implementation of the new Theatrical Development department, the addition of the Experiences department continues the accelerated growth rate of the company, asserting its position in the entertainment industry as the premiere source for live productions. In its fifteenth year, the company has undergone significant growth since its original launch, increasing the number of staff by 65% since 2016 and employing, at any given time, over 1,200 performers around the world in various projects across multiple crafts. The Experiences department employs over 2,000 people hired to execute the 40 special event designs and themed installs currently in production for Fall and Winter alone. Experience employees specialize in event, decor, scenic, media, lighting, audio, wardrobe, and prop design, working in conjunction with casting, voice over artists, arrangers, composers, technical directors, production managers, stage managers, and technical and installation crews.

“RWS excels at complete conceptualization development of productions across multiple venues by thinking out of the box to consistently present consumers and brands with the unexpected,” stated Ryan Stana, Founder and CEO of RWS Entertainment Group. “The Experiences department was a logical step in the expansion of our company and will give us the opportunity to continue to add to the broadening list of RWS offerings. These installations demonstrate that our Experiences team can do what no other production company can.”

The Experiences team provides clients both design and installation of the activations, a rare combination of offerings in this industry. Through this new department, RWS is able to increase services available to existing clients on a greater scale, while also attracting additional business.

This Halloween season, RWS themed installations are at venues across the nation, ranging from Six Flags parks to independently owned The Park at OWA on the Alabama Gulf Coast and the family friendly Sesame Place in Pennsylvania. The team built witch lairs, created haunted prison houses and built scare zones that cover over 4,000 square-feet to provide guests with the most thrilling and terrifying visits. RWS conducts all performer casting internally and trains actors through the company’s customized “scare school”.

Christmas and winter-themed activations will also be installed at a variety of locations, including SeaWorld parks, Cedar Fair parks and Six Flags parks, Holland America Line cruises, Kettering Hospitals and City of Newport News. Experiences consist of light shows, 200-foot LED lit trees and a recreation of the North Pole and Santa’s workshop complete with a soundtrack created by Broadway composers.

Tasked with supporting RWS’ ambitious Experiences program is award-winning entertainment producer, director and production management professional, Kevin Kreczko. Kreczko, formerly the VP of Creative at Lionstone Development, joined the RWS team in 2017 as its Senior Director of Business Development for Events & Attractions. At Lionstone, he oversaw the development of innovative hotel brands and activations. With over 20 years of experience in the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries, Kreczko plays a strategic role in the Experiences department, using his specialty in theming, design and decor to secure key accounts necessary for the success of the department.