AIMS International Executive Director Karen Oertley to Retire in 2019

Karen Oertley, Executive Director of AIMS International, has announced her retirement effective April 2019. Oertley has served as Executive Director since 2014.

Karen has played a critical role in the growth of AIMS, and the AIMS International Board of Directors is grateful for her work over the last 5 years. Under her leadership, AIMS has experienced growth in seminar attendance and sponsorship and has established a platform to deliver its mission beyond the annual safety seminar with expanded certification and education programs delivered regionally.

In announcing her retirement to the board, Karen said, “I have been fortunate to have had a long and successful career in the amusement and live entertainment industry which began forty years ago, in 1978. I truly appreciate and have enjoyed the opportunity to lead AIMS International. Our safety education mission is vital to the success of the industry we all love.”

Oertley’s career in the industry began with Amusement Business where she spent more than 25 years, last serving as Publisher and Editor in Chief. She is the former chair of the Amusement Business/Liseberg Applause Award Board of Governors and was a member of AIMS International’s Board of Directors for eight years. She has served on several IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions) committees including the Manufacturers & Suppliers (M&S) Committee. She has also worked as Director of Marketing for Hopkins Rides with marketing and communications responsibilities for WhiteWater. Earlier, she worked as Executive Director of Leadership Music and as Publisher of Hospitality Design magazine.

During the next few months, the AIMS board will conduct a search to find the new Executive Director for AIMS International. Interested candidates can contact Tim Viox at Viox@LeisureLabsLLC.com.

The AIMS International Board of Directors thanks Karen for the dedication and enthusiasm she has given AIMS International. She will be greatly missed by the board and those who support the mission of AIMS.