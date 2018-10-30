Quassy opens April 27 for 111th season

MIDDLEBURY, Conn.— Quassy Amusement & Waterpark Park will open for its 111th season on Saturday, April 27, park officials announced today.

The amusement ride area of the lakeside property will operate 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until Memorial Day weekend, when Quassy Beach and Splash Away Bay waterpark also open for the season.

Hours vary until the park goes into its full summer schedule on June 19. The waterpark and beach close daily at 7 p.m., at the height of the season, except on selected days in late August and on Labor Day. During the summer schedule, the ride area of the park operates until 8 p.m. with a 10 p.m. closing on Friday and Saturday.

The calendar and hours of operation are subject to change. The schedule is listed at www.quassy.com and on the park’s FACEBOOK fan page.