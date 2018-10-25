Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark selected for a 2018 Leading Edge Award

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has been selected for a 2018 Leading Edge Award from the World Waterpark Association, an international trade association for waterparks, aquatic venues and spray parks.

The award recognizes “…creativity in the development of new themes, facilities, programs, services or operational concepts in the water attractions industry.” Find out more.

Epic Waters is an 80,000 square-foot year-round waterpark (the largest indoor waterpark in North America under a single retractable roof) that is owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Although the park has been open less than a year, it’s already attracted visitors from around the world as well as a string of “best of” accolades, including recognition from the Travel Channel, USA Today, and the Dallas Observer.

Next month, Epic Waters will welcome a new next door neighbor – a sister development known as The Epic, a 120,000 square-foot recreation center.. More about The Epic. In 2019, the park will expand to open a heated outdoor wave pool.