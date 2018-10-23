Djurs Sommerland sets new attendance record

After a record breaking “Magical Halloween” in October, Djurs Sommerland can now celebrate yet another attendance record. More than 817.000 guests have visited the Danish amusement park during 2018 – this exceeds the former attendance record from 2017 with more than 9.000 guests.

It has truly been a great season for Scandinavia’s biggest summerland. In total Djurs Sommerland has welcomed 817,952 guests in the park in 2018 and more than 96.000 guests experienced the park during “Magical Halloween” where over 25.000 pumpkins, witches, skeletons and to large Halloween Haunted Houses filled the park.

According to CEO, Henrik B. Nielsen, one of the reasons for yet another attendance record is the parks bold investment strategy.

“Since 2008 Djurs Sommerland has invested more than EUR 55 million in continuous product development and new themed rides and attractions. Latest DrageKongen – Europe’s fastest and longest Family Suspended Coaster in 2017 to EUR 12 million and Safaribussen and Jungle Rally in 2018 to EUR 2 million. Investments like these along with roller coasters like Piraten, Juvelen and Skatteøen, which stand out when it comes to their size, quality and unique features, has a positive influence on the desire to visit Djurs Sommerland and increased the visitor numbers with more than 50% over the last 10 years,” says Henrik B. Nielsen.

The amusement industry is also noticing the development in Djurs Sommerland. At the 2018 Park World Excellence Award, facilitated by Park World Magazine, Djurs Sommerland where amongst the final five of becoming Family park of the year, with under 1 million annual guests.

“We were very proud to receive international recognition, and hopefully we can claim the title in the near future,” says Henrik B. Nielsen.

“Continuous product development is vitally important in our field and that is also why we already have started the construction of next year’s big new ride, Tigeren – Denmark’s biggest Gyro Swing”. Tigeren is our 4th ride produced by Intamin AG, and we are looking forward to the cooperation once again. With a height of 45 metres and a top speed of 100 km/h Tigeren will become Djurs Sommerland’s tallest and fastest ride. We have already seen a significant interest for this new ride and we are looking forward to welcoming lots of guests in the coming season,” ends Henrik B. Nielsen.