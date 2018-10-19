Connecticut Park Gears Up For 2019: New Family Ride, Other Improvements At Quassy

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. – For the 16th consecutive year, Quassy Amusement & Waterpark here will make marked improvements for its upcoming season.

“We’re pleased to announce the addition of another new family ride for 2019 as well as some other enhancements at the property,” Quassy President Eric Anderson said today.

Bouncing Buggies will be the new ride located in the heart of the lakefront property. Currently being built by Italian manufacturer Zamperla, the ride is from its popular Jump Around lineup.

“It has a unique and lively action like nothing we’ve offered before,” the park official noted. “The dune buggy themed vehicles will accommodate both youngsters and adults, making it an ideal fit for our demographic.”

Each of the six vehicles will seat up to four children or one adult and two children. As the ride spins into action, it will combine Zamperla’s patent pending interactive bouncing motion.

Other Rides From Supplier

In 2017 Quassy acquired a new Zamperla Samba Balloon ride the park calls Up, Up & Away, and in 2012 the property added the supplier’s Tea Cups, titled Crazy Cups by the park. Both are popular family attractions.

In addition, Quassy will refurbish its Ice Cream Parlor and add light emitting diode (LED) lighting to some more existing rides within the park. Last season the Yo-Yo Super Swing ride and Tilt-A-Whirl were enhanced by the new energy-saving light packages.

“We’re always looking at ways to make the guest experience more enjoyable at the park,” Anderson added. “Thanks to the continued support of our valued guests, we have been able to make vast improvements to both the land rides area as well as Splash Away Bay waterpark.”

Quassy will open for its 2019 season the last weekend of April.

About The Park

Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark is in its 111th year and features more than two dozen rides and attractions.

Rides include the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Reverse Time, Frantic, Music Fest, Yo-Yo super swings, Free Fall ‘N’ Drop Tower, Grand Carousel and more.

Splash Away Bay waterpark has dozens of ways to get drenched on warm summer days, including 15 slides, Saturation Station modular play area and a splash pad for toddlers.

Quassy also features a laser maze attraction in its huge arcade building.

The park also has a restaurant, redemption arcade, games, live entertainment and special events.

Season passes are on sale now at the park office and through the Quassy website at www.quassy.com. Company picnics, school fieldtrips and other catered events are also being scheduled through the park office at (203) 758-2913.

Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Route 64, in Middlebury, Conn., on the shores of Lake Quassapaug.