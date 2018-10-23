2018 State Fair of Texas Welcomes More Than 2 Million Fairgoers

DALLAS, Texas — Rounding out the 2018 State Fair of Texas, this year was one to remember. For the 132nd year, the annual event brought people from all walks of life together – from iconic State Fair traditions, to new innovative additions, fairgoers alike enjoyed their visit to the State Fair. As an annual celebration of all things Texan, the tradition continued with the Fair’s 2018 theme, “Celebrating Texas Innovation.” Despite the 11 rainy days experienced during the Fair’s 24-day run, the State Fair of Texas welcomed more than 2 million people through the gates (at the time of this release).

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Fair aims to support the community, both locally and statewide. The net proceeds from the Fair are used to preserve and improve Fair Park; underwrite museum, community, and scholarship programs for inner-city students and students pursuing agricultural careers; and help improve State Fair operations. A successful 24-day run for the Fair means more support for Fair Park and the surrounding community.

“While we couldn’t control the weather, we were thrilled to see family and friends come out to experience the great State Fair of Texas and create lifelong memories – rain or shine,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas President. “As the 2018 exhibition comes to a close, we thank everyone who helped make this another successful event, enabling us to give back to Fair Park, the surrounding communities, and award college scholarships to students from throughout the Lone Star State.”