World Record Roller Coaster and WinterFest Holiday Event Coming to Canada’s Wonderland in 2019

VAUGHAN, Ontario — When Canada’s Wonderland opens its gates for the 2019 season, the park’s skyline will be forever transformed by Yukon Striker – the longest, fastest and tallest dive roller coaster in the world. Situated in the newly themed area Frontier Canada, Yukon Striker will be the country’s first dive coaster and the park’s 17th coaster, placing Canada’s Wonderland among the world’s top three amusement parks with the most roller coasters.

Yukon Striker promises an exhilarating journey along its 3,625 feet of mountainous track where guests will be treated to a spectacular view stretching to the Toronto skyline. The coaster features a ‘hold and dive’ element where riders will literally be hanging on the edge of their seats, on one of three wide, floorless trains, breathlessly awaiting the 90-degree, 245-foot drop. Once released, the coaster dives from zero to 130 kilometres per hour straight down into an underwater tunnel before soaring up over steel track, propelling riders through four dynamic inversions and gravity-defying weightlessness. Designed by Bolliger & Mabillard, Yukon Striker will claim several world records:

The fastest dive coaster at 130 km/h (80 mph);

The longest dive coaster at 3,625 feet (1,105 m);

The tallest dive coaster at 245 feet (75 m) – includes underground.

Frontier Canada’s arrival at Canada’s Wonderland is more than 37 years in the making, as it was originally planned and designed as one of five themed sections to be developed for the park’s opening in 1981. The area will represent the rugged Yukon backcountry during the Klondike Gold Rush era of the late 1890s. Yukon Striker will join rides Lumberjack, Flying Canoes, Mighty Canadian Minebuster, Soaring Timbers, Timberwolf Falls, and White Water Canyon as the signature attractions in this newly themed section of the park.

WinterFest offers a new season of holiday fun in 2019, when guests at Canada’s Wonderland will be treated to an all-new immersive holiday experience taking place in late November and December. During WinterFest, the park will be transformed into an enchanted winter wonderland complete with uniquely themed areas, dozens of Christmas trees, millions of spectacular lights, ice-skating, live entertainment, savory treats, crafts and hands-on family activities.

The park’s fountain on International Street will become Snowflake Lake where guests can enjoy ice skating amid brilliant holiday lights. Each night, singers and dancers will set the stage for the celebratory lighting ceremony of a 70-foot-tall (21 m) Christmas tree featuring more than 40,000 sparkling ornaments. WinterFest visitors can feast on savory treats and holiday favourites like turkey, gourmet hot chocolate and peppermint fudge, and then catch one of a dozen live holiday-themed shows like Cool Yule Christmas and Jingle Jazz. Children can help elves mail letters to Santa, decorate cookies in Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, and meet classic Peanuts characters or special WinterFest entertainers like Jack Frost, the Sugar Plum Fairy and Candy Cane.

“This is the largest capital investment we’ve made in our park since opening,” said Norm Pirtovshek, Canada’s Wonderland General Manager. “We’re excited to offer world-class thrills and a truly unique experience for our guests next year. Yukon Striker will be the centerpiece of our new themed area Frontier Canada, delivering exhilarating and record-breaking coaster elements like no other in the world. And to cap off our 2019 season, WinterFest will be a holiday event unique to Canada as our park transforms into a winter wonderland. You can expect magical holiday fun for guests of all ages.”