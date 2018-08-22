NEAAPA Hall of Fame Member ﻿Eleanor Brady passes away at 99

JEFFERSON, N.H. — Eleanor Ruth Brady, 99, died Saturday evening, August 18, 2018 at her home on Ingerson Road. Eleanor Ruth Brady, 99, died Saturday evening, August 18, 2018 at her home on Ingerson Road.

Mrs. Brady was born on April 3, 1919, in Plymouth, NH, the daughter of Joseph and Cora (Ovitt) Cantell. Raised in Groveton, she was a graduate of Groveton High School and attended North Hampton Business College in Massachusetts. In 1938, she married James Paul Brady of Berlin. They moved to Jefferson in 1941 and operated a dairy farm until 1955. The Bradys started the western theme park, Six Gun City, on their farm in 1957 and operated it over the years with the help of their eight children and employed thousands over the years. Like many of the legacy parks, the Bradys started out small – in this instance, with a dairy bar which Eleanor loved to cook in and operate. They kept adding on until they had a theme park with a Western main Street, cowboy skits, gift shops, and rides. In 1988, they added waterslides, becoming the first dry park to add such attractions. The family has also long been known for preserving historic carriages, wagons and sleighs, including some historic ones from the White Mountains. In 2006, the family purchased the adjacent Jefferson Campground.

In 2008, both James and Eleanor were inducted into the New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame in recognition of their extraordinary contribution to tourism in northern New Hampshire.

Eleanor was not only a pioneering business woman, but also, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her motherly traits extended to lending a caring ear to the many teenagers they employed at the park. Throughout her younger years, she enjoyed fishing at Pontook and other outdoor activities such as cross country skiing and riding her Honda 3-wheeler. In the last ten years, she loved to ride through the family campground and visit with the seasonal campers. Even when she was well into her 90s, she would travel throughout New England to help staff the campground’s booth at the winter camping shows. Most recently, Eleanor was a driving force in the planning to remake the family business and was very involved in the newest venture–Stag Hollow Mining.

Surviving family members include her children: Lawrence, George and his wife Cynthia, Jane, Richard, James Jr., and his wife Mary Ellen, Michael, Karen, and Thomas; her grandchildren: Mark, Anne, Patrick, Christine, Richard Jr., Sarah, Ellen, and Kerry; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Gilbert, and a niece and two nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, James, in 2007 after 69 years of marriage. A granddaughter, Melissa, and a brother, Lawrence Cantell also predeceased her.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday evening, August 23th, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning August 24th at 11:00 AM at Saint Agnes Church in Jefferson. Reverend Robert Hawkins will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Eleanor’s memory to North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, New Hampshire 03561.