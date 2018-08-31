Bill Leuhrs, a founder of Luehrs’ Ideal Rides, Inc., passes at 78

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — William Francis (Bill) Luehrs, age 78, of Highlands Ranch, Colo. passed Saturday, August 18th. Luehrs was the oldest son of the late Hub and Winnie Luehrs, the founders of Luehrs’ Ideal Rides Inc., a company that began in 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisc. Bill grew up on the show along with his siblings, twins Jon (deceased) and Jean and younger sister Lorelei. His sisters and brother-in-law’s Jean and Joe Clair, Lorelei and Andy Schoendienst, all third generation, along with their children own and operate the show today, now based in Belleville, Illinois. Bill spent his teenage years working on the show. In the 1970’s he returned with his family, wife Maggie, daughters – Mary Chris, Lisa and Annie to Luehrs’ Ideal Rides and owned and operated games. In 1980 Luehrs went on to own a McDonald’s restaurant franchise in south Florida.