Betson Specialty Coin to Host 9th Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase

CARLSTADT, N.J. — Betson Specialty Coin will host the 9th Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase for industry professionals. The event is free for industry friends and family and will include a day packed with great products, seminars, door prizes as well as lunch and dinner.

Attendees will have a chance to preview some of the hottest new games available. The industry’s leading manufacturers and vendors are bringing equipment and merchandise to the showcase, which will be held at the Hilton Vancouver from 11 a.m. and until 6 p.m.

More information will be released shortly about seminars, financial programs and specials that will be available!

When: Saturday October 13th, 2018

Showcase will run from 11AM – 6PM

Where: Hilton Vancouver

301 W 6TH ST

Vancouver, WA 98660

Contact: Sydney Waters – swaters@betson.com

RSVP Here Today!

Attendees can Book via Our Group Rate.*

*Room must be booked my 9/21 to use group rate