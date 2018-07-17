Universal Orland’s Cinematic Celebration is now officially open at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort’s all-new nighttime lagoon show – Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration – officially opens tonight at Universal Studios Florida. Guests now have a brand-new way to cap off their day in Universal Studios as they enjoy an “epic cinema under the stars” in the heart of the theme park.

The show seamlessly blends panoramic water screens accented by multi-layer water screens, pyrotechnics, lasers, projection mapping and more than 120 dancing fountains to transform the lagoon and surrounding buildings into a vivid celebration of beloved characters from Universal attractions and some of the world’s biggest films. And guests will watch it all come to life in an all-new dedicated viewing area designed specifically for the show.

Guests will witness moments from the Harry Potter film series conjured by way of spells, terrifying roars from Jurassic World dinosaurs, high-octane action from the Fast & Furious films, mischief by the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me and more come to life each night in the heart of the Universal Studios lagoon.

Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration runs select nights this summer. Guests can now enjoy two spectacular nighttime shows during their visit to Universal Orlando Resort this summer – Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration in Universal Studios Florida and The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.