Theme park Toverland opens largest expansion in its history

On Thursday 5 July 2018, Toverland presented a new entrance called Port Laguna and a new theme area called Avalon to its special guests. They fully enjoyed the new attractions: spectacular rollercoaster Fēnix, water attraction Merlin’s Quest and an interactive magic show performed in a magical warehouse called Magiezijn. Thanks to this expansion of 7 hectares, Toverland has become one-and-a-half times bigger. The project involved an investment of 35 million euros. From Saturday 7 July 2018 are Port Laguna and Avalon open to all visitors.

The owner of Toverland Jean Gelissen, and his sister, general director Caroline Kortooms, are very proud of this end result. After a flight on wing coaster Fēnix, Caroline said: “We were looking across the area from a height of 40 metres and saw our guests relaxing and enjoying Port Laguna and Avalon.. This is exactly the reason why we did all of this. This is our magic world!”

Three inversions

Fēnix is part of Avalon, the world of Merlin the almighty wizard. Fēnix is the very first wing coaster of the Benelux. This type of rollercoaster has its seats hanging on either side of the track, which creates a unique flying experience for the passengers. Fēnix is an impressive 40 metres tall, 813 metres long and reaches a top speed of 95 km/h. Passengers will invert three times during each ride. Avalon also contains water attraction Merlin’s Quest. During this 12-minute boatride that’s suitable for the whole family, are passengers searching for Tir na nÓg, the source of eternal life. The boatride contains four indoor scenes in which eighteen moving characters can be admired.

Discover your own magic

Port Laguna is designed as an idyllic port with azure water, a beach and a boulevard full of activity. The central focus of this Mediterranean entrance is magic: visitors with a magic wand are able to perform real magic. Along the boulevard are shops, catering outlets, games, an interactive Magiezijn-show and the iconic lighthouse Solaris. This is the starting point from where visitors can discover Toverland’s other themed worlds.

A magical future

Toverland’s ambition for the next few years is to break that magical barrier of 1 million visitors. To achieve this, the theme park intends to increase the length of stay by building new expansions and opening a four-star hotel resort. The future is going to be magical.