Project 412 Revealed: Kennywood and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Record-Breaking Collaboration

WEST MIFFLIN, PA – In Southwestern Pennsylvania, Kennywood Day is as eagerly anticipated as a Steelers game, while Pittsburgh’s gridiron greats regularly send their fans on emotional roller coasters. Now these two iconic brands will come together for a collaboration that’s unprecedented in both the sports and amusement worlds. Kennywood will welcome the Steelers franchise to the family by bringing the game day experience that is a staple to countless fans in Pittsburgh and beyond to life in the park.

Coming to Kennywood in 2019, Steelers Country is an immersive land that celebrates the hard-hitting heroics of the players, but with a unique twist. The park experience turns its attention to the fans, putting them at the center of the action. Exclusive merchandise, skill games and food locations–including a themed tailgating experience–continue the feeling of being at the stadium. The new Steelers Country will be anchored by the record-breaking roller coaster, Steel Curtain.

“Being the first park to collaborate with a professional sports franchise on not only a themed area, but also a pulse-pounding, high-flying roller coaster is a great honor that fits in with Kennywood’s longstanding tradition of innovation,” said Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. “For that franchise to be our hometown Steelers, the most successful team in America’s most popular sport, it’s a sure touchdown!”

Throughout Steelers Country, fans will join in on familiar game moments: bursting through the area’s entry tunnel, seeing how they measure up in practice drills, perfecting their touchdown dances, and checking scores and highlights on Steelers Country’s giant video screen. With Steelers Country, Kennywood and the Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring the greatness of the past, and looking towards the future of the park, the team, the fans, and the city of Pittsburgh.

“We are very excited about the partnership with Kennywood,” said Steelers Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan Huzjak. “Being able to connect the Pittsburgh Steelers with a family attraction like Kennywood is a natural fit for both organizations, and we are thrilled about the tradition and longstanding history the Steelers and Kennywood provide to families in and around the city of Pittsburgh.

The towering Steel Curtain roller coaster will rule Kennywood’s skyline. With a record-breaking 9 inversions, 197 foot-tall loop, and 220-foot maximum height, Steel Curtain is an adrenaline rush like no other, speeding across 4,000 feet of track at 75 miles per hour. Designed by S&S Worldwide, Steel Curtain will break a Pennsylvania record (tallest roller coaster), a North American record (most inversions), and a world record (tallest inversion). The colossal steel structure of the coaster will serve as a landmark addition to the park and a high-energy entry point welcoming guests to Steelers Country.

“We are honored to partner with this great historic park and the Pittsburgh Steelers on this coaster, said S&S Worldwide Director of Sales Pete Barto. “We all know how passionate Steelers fans are, and it is our mission to make sure the Steel Curtain ride lives up to its legendary namesake.”

Ground has already been broken on the Steel Curtain, with the first pieces of track to arrive at Kennywood this month. Crews will be hard at work to open Steelers Country, highlighted by this record-setting roller coaster, during the 2019 season.