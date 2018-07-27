Lake Winnepesaukah Partnership with McDonald’s Supports local Ronald McDonald House

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lake Winnepesaukah has partnered with Chattanooga area McDonald’s restaurants for the past eight years to benefit the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House. For every McDonald’s coupon received on Wednesday and Sundays throughout our season and during WinnepSPOOKah in October, a $1 donation is made to the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House.

To date, $118,837 has been collected in support of the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House. Jane L. Kaylor, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga, said the donations cover the cost of 1,800 family nights at the Ronald McDonald House or the operation for 65 days of the entire 28-room House. Every family who spends the night in the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House is given all the care and resources they need so they can fully participate in their child’s medical journey, she said. “We can only do that because of the donations that come from partnerships like the one with Lake Winnepesaukah,” Ms. Kaylor said.

McDonald’s Family Days continue on Sundays throughout the 2018 season with $5 off an Unlimited Ride Pass until September 30, 2018. During WinnepeSPOOKah in October, area McDonald’s restaurants also offer $2 off coupons.

Lake Winnepesaukah has a heritage of giving back to the community and the McDonald’s Family Days is an example of a family tradition at the area’s best-known amusement park.