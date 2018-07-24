Falcon’s Creative Group Launches “Experience Imagination” Podcast Series

ORLANDO, Fla. — Falcon’s Creative Group, the Orlando-based creative services firm specializing in the design and production of themed experiences, is excited to announce the launch of its new podcast series, “Experience Imagination.”

Each episode of “Experience Imagination” will feature a new topic on the themed entertainment industry, discussed by a panel of creative professionals. Topics will range from theme park design, to interactive technology in themed spaces, to how to build an attraction on time and on budget, and more. Panelists on “Experience Imagination” episodes will include Falcon’s diverse employees and other industry heavy-hitters.

“In recent years, the themed entertainment industry has really gravitated towards podcasts as a tool for information sharing and learning,” said Cecil Magpuri, president and chief creative officer at Falcon’s Creative Group. “As more audiences crave strategic insight into our world, our team recognizes how we might add value to the conversation by launching a podcast series of our own. We are excited to begin generating this content to give our clients, partners, and other themed entertainment enthusiasts an opportunity to ‘Experience Imagination’ with us.”

Currently, Falcon’s Creative Group has a variety of podcasts shows in the works, with the first three shows available on Thursday, July 26.

Design for Reality – featuring: Vice President of Project Management Scott Miller, Creative Director Mike Wallace, President/Chief Creative Officer Cecil Magpuri, and Show Host Abhinav Narain

New Technology Experiences – featuring: Director of Technology Saham Ali, Technical Manager David Consolo, Senior Pipeline Technical Director Craig Barnett, Editorial Director Jesse Allen, and Show Host Abhinav Narain,

The Power of Illustration – featuring: Designer Adam Frank, Senior Concept Designer Patrick Reilly, Creative Director Mike Wallace, and Show Host Abhinav Narain