DelGrosso’s Park To Host 21st Annual Native American Pow Wow & Dance Competition

TIPTON, Pa. — DelGrosso’s Park will host the 21st Annual Native American Pow Wow on Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22, 2018.

The Weekend Festival will be filled with Native American Dancing in Full Regalia, Drumming, and Singing. Native American Arts and Craft Vendors will also have various booths throughout the Pow Wow Grounds (inside the Tipton Creek Railroad tracks). Vendors are by invitation only.

Keith Colston, Tuscarora & Lumbee, will serve again as the Master of Ceremonies for this great event. All Native American Dancers are welcome to compete.

Pow Wow Grounds and Vendor Shopping open at 10am both days. Grand Entry into the Dance Arena will take place on Saturday at Noon and 6pm. Grand Entry on Sunday will take place at Noon. The Pow Wow will be held from 10am-7pm on Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday (crowd and weather depending – schedule subject to change).

“Year after year, our park guests comment about the bright, beautiful regalia and tribal traditions that they enjoy watching. This traditional Native American gathering is full of color and culture. We are so excited to be celebrating our 21st amazing year of bringing living history to the Park,” says Carl Crider Jr., General Manager and President of DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash.