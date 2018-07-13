California Attractions and Parks Association Names Erin Guerrero as Executive Director

The California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) is pleased to announce that Erin Guerrero has been named as the Association’s Executive Director.

With nearly 20 years of experience in and around the State Capitol, Erin will be responsible for advocating on behalf of the organization and its members with the Legislature, the Governor, and regulatory agencies. In her most recent role as Vice President for Legislative Affairs for the California Building Industry Association, Erin was the lead advocate for the home building industry, playing a critical role in both promoting helpful legislation – including the housing bill package in 2017 – as well as defeating bills harmful to the industry. Prior to that, Erin filled a wide range of positions within the Legislature including Chief of Staff and Director of Member Services.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role with the California Attractions and Parks Association,” commented Erin. “From large to small, California’s parks and attractions collectively represent one of her brightest crown jewels. Never has there been a better time for families and anyone in need of a ‘pick me up’ to visit one of California’s theme parks and attractions. The joy these parks bring to individuals, not to mention the revenue they bring locally and statewide, needs to be highlighted and celebrated. I look forward to being a tireless advocate for theme park safety and the vitality of the industry.”

Erin lives in Sacramento with her husband Willie and their three children. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from the Franciscan University of Steubenville and a Master of Arts in International Affairs from California State University, Sacramento. In their spare time, the family loves to vacation at a number of California’s amusement parks.

“On behalf of the California Attractions and Parks Association, I am pleased to welcome Erin to our organization,” said Kris Reyes, CAPA’s Chair and Director of Strategic Development and External Affairs at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. “All of CAPA’s members are proud of their respective companies and the unparalleled experience each offers. We are excited to have Erin represent our industry. With her experience and deep commitment to the success of California’s parks and attractions, she will be a tremendous asset to CAPA.”

CAPA is the leading voice for theme, amusement, and water parks throughout the state. The association proudly represents a wide variety of parks, from small, family-owned local parks to California’s most famous destination resorts. CAPA’s members directly employ more than 135,000 Californians and produce more than $14 billion in annual state commerce. CAPA’s member-companies are a part of the rich history of California and have helped form its culture, bringing people together in a spirit of fun and adventure.