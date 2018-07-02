A summer in the name of the fun for the whole family with Gardaland Night is Magic

The arrival of the summer marks the return of Gardaland Night is Magic, the event that lets you experience all the magic of the Park till late in the evening. Until the 9th September, the opening hours is extended until 11 PM, offering Visitors every day 5 extra hours of outstanding fun. For as many as 85 days Gardaland turns into an even more evocative site, thanks to an atmosphere rich in lights, music, colours, a unique and special occasion to enjoy all the fantastic rides of the Park by night accompanied by the fantastic panorama of the lake under the stars.

This year Gardaland has decided to fully involve the world of social networks, which have become a paramount presence in the life of young people and adults. The Guests that invade the streets of the Park every day are able to become co-protagonists of the evening show as they are invited to take pictures and share them on Instagram. The best ones are inserted in a video which, at the end of the show, is projected on the led wall in valley of Kings square. For one night everyone will become protagonist and testimonials of the fun experienced at Gardaland!

#generazionegardaland (#generationgardaland) will indeed be the leitmotiv of the Park’s summer starting from the Welcome Show- every day at 9.55 AM – when the first few notes of the tune will be heard… An open invitation to all Guests to get ready to be in the right mood!

#generazionegardaland is also the name of the event that enriches the evening program of the Park, a new fantastic and compelling show that brings onstage the energy of outstanding performers and dancers, ready to deliver the grand finale of the day to the tune of the latest hits and enriched by surprising light games and fireworks.

Throughout the summer Visitors will get to discover the different new offers of the Park for season 2018, starting from PEPPA PIG LAND, a wholly themed area inside the Park that offers families the opportunity to visit PEPPA PIG HOUSE, to meet Peppa and George and to enjoy three new fantastic rides. In the new area they will be able to climb aboard fun pirate vessels inside PIRATE ISLAND BOAT RIDE, experience captivating adventures on the amusing GRANDPA PIG TRAIN or experiment a flight on the colourful PEPPA’s BIG BALOON RIDE to discover the charm of the Park from high above. They will all also get to jump on the famous “muddy puddles” and meet our beloved character.

The Park’s new offers, however, are aimed at all the family! The most loyal Guests will be pleasantly surprised by the revamping of the iconic ride I CORSARI (The Corsairs) which will appear more modern with its new video-mapping effects in several parts of the track; cinema lovers and thrill seeking adrenaline junkies will be attracted by Gardaland’s new experience: a 15 minute long, 4-D version of the blockbuster movie “San Andreas”, courtesy of Warner Bros., offering a breath-taking adventure among American skyscrapers to be experienced with the spirit of an adrenaline-filled ride.