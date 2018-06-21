The Outer Banks of North Carolina Welcomes its First Trampoline Park

The Outer Banks of North Carolina will soon add a family centric trampoline park to the expansive list of activities locals and tourist can enjoy.

Jumpmasters Trampoline Park, located in Manteo, North Carolina, will celebrate the opening of their trampoline park on June 23rd with a grand opening celebration. According to the park owner, Brent Johnson, Jumpmasters will be the first trampoline park in the Outer Banks area.

Brent decided to open a trampoline park after ending a 10-year military career as a certified Army jumpmaster. He stated that he knew he wanted to open a business after the military, but it took some time to decide what venture he wanted to pursue. “I wanted to be an entrepreneur, so I started researching and looking for ideas on businesses that I would like to open.” He went on to say that the idea for a trampoline park came from a Facebook advertisement. “I saw a trampoline park advertisement on Facebook and thought something like that would do well in the Outer Banks area.”

After speaking with industry experts and researching the trampoline park industry Brent decided a visit to a trampoline park with his three children was required. The positive experience he had at the entertainment center coupled with the excitement on his kids faces when they entered the park convinced Brent that the Outer Bank’s needed a trampoline entertainment center.

Jumpmasters will offer their guests a variety of attractions including a large main trampoline court, an extreme dodgeball court, traverse climbing wall, stunt jump equipped with a custom airbag, and a three-lane ninja warrior course.

The park also has plans to offer local cuisine and has partnered with local food trucks that are tied to restaurants in the area. Brent commented, “It’s all about offering a great experience. Everyone is going to love the attractions we offer. I wanted to take it a step further and allow guest the opportunity to enjoy quality, local, fresh food.”

Best American Trampolines manufactured the attractions for Jumpmasters, provided industry insight and a creative design according to Brent. He stated, “Phillip Howell (Best American Trampolines President & CEO) not only designs and builds trampoline parks, he owns them. His insight into the industry and the knowledge that comes with knowing both sides of the business solidified my decision to go with Best American.”

Jumpmasters Trampoline Park is located at 728 US Highway 64 in Manteo, North Carolina. They will be announcing special promotions and events on their social media pages and encourage parkgoers to complete the online waiver required to enjoy the park in advance.