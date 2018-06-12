The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale announces the first-in-Florida SeaQuest to its popular shopping and dining destination

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale , recognized as Fort Lauderdale’s premier shopping destination, has announced SeaQuest Fort Lauderdale will open during late 2018 as one of the newest additions to its popular mix of retail and dining offerings. The hands-on global sea life education and entertainment experience for all ages will reside in a 23,000-square-foot home at the east end of The Galleria near H & M and the soon to open Powerhouse Gym.

“The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to announce the addition of SeaQuest Fort Lauderdale which will add another dimension to our collection of nationally recognized retailers and top-notch restaurants,” said Mark Trouba , general manager at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. “This first-in-Florida interactive journey through exhibits that highlight global wildlife will be fittingly located at The Galleria which has a loyal following of local shoppers and welcomes visitors from around the world.”