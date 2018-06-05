JW Winco Offers Zinc Die-Cast Flat Adjustable Tension Levers

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — JW Winco, Inc., A Ganter Company, a leading supplier of standard industrial machine components, now offers GN 126 and GN 126.1 Zinc Die-Cast Flat Adjustable Tension Levers in Steel and Stainless Steel, with Tapped or Plain Bore Insert or Threaded Stud.

The RoHS compliant flat adjustable levers are characterized by their low height and an elegant design. Designed for whenever swiveling in a confined space is required or the lever is to be clamped in a particular position, the insert or threaded stud is moveably attached to the handle with serrations. Pulling the lever disengages the serrations, allowing it to be swiveled to the desired clamping position. On “releasing” the handle, the serrations re-engage automatically via a spring.

The handle is zinc die-cast, powder coated in either a black or silver textured finish, while the hub cover is either black or light gray. The countersunk screw is either steel or stainless steel, and either chemically blackened or a plain finish depending on the material type. The steel insert or threaded stud has a blackened finish, while the stainless version is European Standard No. 1.4305 (AISI 303).

JW Winco offers an extensive selection of inch and metric size adjustable levers, cabinet U-handles, plastic and steel hinges and locking mechanisms, revolving and retractable handles, hand wheels, hand cranks, tube connection and conveyor components, inch and metric construction tubing, shock absorption mounts, leveling mounts, hand knobs, spring, ball and indexing plungers, jig, fixture and fastening components, retaining magnet assemblies, toggle clamps, metric casters and wheels, universal joints, oil sight glasses, and metric tools for the industrial and commercial equipment industries.