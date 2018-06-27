Fun-Land Adds New Coaster to Collection of Fun!

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The most anticipated addition to Central Park Fun-Land has arrived! Fun-Land has added in a brand new indoor roller coaster to kick off the summer. The Twist ‘n Shout roller coaster is a family friendly style coaster with a twist. The new SBF spinning coaster features a figure eight style track and four individual spinning cars that enhance the experience.

2018 has been the biggest year of change in Fun-Land’s twenty-one year history, which started with the new indoor Clip ‘n Climb and Holgate Virtual Reality experience. The addition of the Twist ‘n Shout roller coaster concludes the end of three major additions added to the inside of the park.

To provide space for indoor coaster, The Tubs of Fun spinning tea cups has been moved to the outdoor collection of attractions, and early plans are already being discussed for new additions for the 2019 season.

Fun-Land is committed to offering the best year round environment for guests in the local community and the local region. The Twist ‘n Shout roller coaster is open daily at Fun-Land and guests are able to play it anytime using Play Value or with a daily wristband. The Twist ‘n Shout coaster is also included on our 365 Season Pass for unlimited rides and attractions.

Central Park Fun-Land is an indoor/outdoor Family Entertainment Center located in Fredericksburg, Virgina. It features 9 different rides and attractions inside its 40,000 square foot building along with over 90 different arcade games. 10 additional rides and attractions are located outside on 7 acers in the middle of the Central Park Shoping District.