Details Released for Annual Fair Park Fourth Celebration

Fair Park Fourth. DALLAS, Texas — The City of Dallas, Friends of Fair Park, the State Fair of Texas, and WFAA-TV (Channel 8) invite you to celebrate America with a day of family fun and fireworks at

Starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, guests can enjoy live music and access to rides, games, and concessions within the State Fair of Texas Midway. Combining traditional jazz with New Orleans street marching style, the celebratory Razzmajazz Dixieland Band will be strolling the Midway from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Taking the stage under the “saddle” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Bamboo Boat Band will put on an island-themed concert near the fireworks-viewing area and the Top o’ Texas Tower on the Midway.

Admission tickets to the Midway can be purchased at the entrance gates for $8, or online for $5 by visiting BigTex.com State Fair of Texas Scholarship Program. For more information about the State Fair of Texas, visit . Approximately 35 rides and 12 games will be available on the Midway, as well as 14 concession stands including Fletcher’s Corny Dogs and Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory. Costs for rides, games, and concessions will vary. During the Fair Park Fourth event, all proceeds from the Midway will be donated to the. For more information about the State Fair of Texas, visit BigTex.com .

Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will feature patriotic performances, entertainment, and concession stands, plus a spectacular firework show at approximately 9:30 p.m. On the Fair Park grounds, other attractions are available, including water inflatables, midway games, a zipline on the Esplanade, rides, face painters and more! Access to the Swan Boats and additional concession stands will be available in Cotton Bowl Plaza starting at 12 p.m. and along Grand Avenue starting at 3 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m. guests should be sure to head to the Lagoon for live entertainment. Followed by the National Anthem at approximately 6:45 p.m. and a performance from the Dallas Winds at 7 p.m.

In addition to enjoying the Independence Day activities, attendees are invited to check out the variety of attractions housed in Fair Park year-round. Texas Discovery Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is priced at $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and older, and $5 for children age 3-11 – children 2 and under are free. Visitors can stop by and enjoy the blooming gardens, butterfly sanctuary, and nature exhibits all day long. The Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is priced at $8 for adults and $6 for children age 3 to 11 and seniors age 65 and older, with free admission for children age 2 and under. Starting at 4:30 p.m., guests can purchase tickets for a discounted price of $4. The Old Mill Innrestaurant and patio will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The African American Museum will be open and offering free admission from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Hall of State will be open and offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can view the fireworks show, sponsored by Oncor, from inside Cotton Bowl Stadium, the State Fair of Texas Midway, or various other locations throughout the Fair Park grounds. For more information on Fair Park festivities, including museum information, visit FairPark.org .

For the seventh consecutive year, WFAA will present a one-hour Texas-sized salute to America’s birthday from historic Fair Park. Anchors Cynthia Izaguirre and Joe Trahan will host the program from the Cotton Bowl. The primetime television show will begin at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to feature special musical performances by recent “American Idol” contestant, Harper Grace and noted jazz trumpeter, Freddie Jones, as well as local stories produced specifically for the program. The broadcast also features the evening’s annual live fireworks display, backlit by the Dallas city skyline beyond Fair Park.