Busch Gardens Williamsburg pulls curtain back on a new haunted house and terror-tory

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. —  A new Era of Terror is coming for the 20th anniversary of Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream. Fear abounds within the parks collection of elaborate haunted houses, immersive themed scare zones, challenging escape rooms and darkly entertaining live shows. This means more scares are in store for unsuspecting guests during the popular fall event.

With so many new Howl-O-Scream attractions on tap, Busch Gardens will reveal new scares on the 20th day of each month through Aug. 20 until the full line-up is announced. Details can be uncovered at HOWLOSCREAM.COM/VA

Here are the June reveals:

New Haunted House: Demented Dimensions

Guests will enter Sterling Manor – a haunted house built on top of a dimensional vortex. The energies of the vortex have opened portals to other realms where humans are hunted by monsters, where aliens are in control and the virtual has become reality.

New Terror-tory: Fools Court

Guests will experience Jester characters in Fools Court scare zone, where chaos reigns supreme. When the Motley Fools hit the streets, the joke always will be on you.

New scares coming in 2018 include:

3 Haunted Houses – 7 total

3 Bars – 5 total

2 Terror-tories- 6 total

2 Party Zones

1 No Escape (Escape Room Experience) – 2 total

Plus more frightening fun

July 20 Reveal  Another haunted house, a second Terror-tory and the No Escape Room

August 20 Reveal  A third haunted house, party zones, bars and other frightening features

Howl-O-Scream opens Sept. 15 and will run on select days through Oct. 28.

The best way to enjoy Howl-O-Scream and other events all year long is through the Busch Gardens Williamsburg Membership Program. Get unlimited visits to Busch Gardens, Water Country USA®, Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town for as little as $12 per month. Plus, exclusive discounts and monthly Member Rewards valued at over $250. For more information, visit buschgardens.com/joinBGW.