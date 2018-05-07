Valerio Ferrari departs from Zamperla Group

Zamperla Group, the industry leader in the design and manufacture of amusement rides worldwide, announces the departure of Valerio Ferrari after 27 years of employment. “We appreciate Valerio’s years of service and wish him well as he pursues other interests.” said Alberto Zamperla, CEO & President of Zamperla. It will be responsibility of Antonio Zamperla, already in charge as Chief Innovation Officer of the Group, to oversee the development of the American branch.