Townsquare Completes Sale of North American Midway Entertainment Management and Operations Remain Intact

Farmland, Ind. – North American Midway Entertainment (NAME), LLC, the largest operator of mobile amusement parks in North America, was sold to North American Fairs, LLC, an entity owned by Danny Huston, one of themoriginal owners. NAME was acquired by Townsquare Media, Inc. in 2015. Townsquare Media, Inc. is a leading diversified media and entertainment company. NAME will continue to direct the business as usual, with its headquarters in Farmland, Indiana, and all management and operations remain intact.

“I am thrilled to own North American Midway Entertainment again,” said Danny Huston, owner. “Townsquare Media, Inc. was a great partnership for the past several years and is now reinforcing its “Local First” strategy so it was an opportune time for me to buy NAME back. As the leading provider of outdoor amusements in North America there is nothing I’m more proud of than to own this company again.” Huston continues, “Our management team will remain intact and our Fairs will continue to enjoy our excellent service, exceptional rides, games and food concessions that we have always provided.”

Jeff Blomsness, who was a partner with Huston when NAME was formed in 2004, will not join this venture. “I am thrilled for Danny to buy NAME back,” said Jeff Blomsness. “I am getting closer to retirement, but I will remain involved for the foreseeable future. I know Danny will take NAME to the next level and continue to do what we do best – provide the best, and safest, Midways to our Fairs each year.”

Formed in 2004, NAME entertains approximately 16 million people in 20 states in the United States and four Canadian Provinces on an annual basis as the operator of amusement attractions including over 200 state-of-the-art rides, custom-designed food concessions and family-oriented games at approximately 150 fairs per year. NAME maintains a strong reputation for ride quality, on-site execution and safety that has enabled it to secure long-term agreements to operate at 12 of the largest 50 fairs in North America including: Eastern States Exposition, Canadian National Exposition, Calgary Stampede, Indiana State Fair, Illinois State Fair, K-Days Edmonton, Mississippi State Fair, Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo, Kentucky State Fair, South Carolina State Fair, Tulsa State Fair and Arkansas State Fair.