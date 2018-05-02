The Linq Promenade announces new entertainment, retail experiences: virtual reality adventures, socks & bottoms, “Welcome to Las Vegas” gift shop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — This spring brings new developments at The LINQ Promenade, the popular open-air shopping, dining and entertainment district anchored by the High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip. In addition to recent high-profile announcements, including Kind Heaven and Fly LINQ, the following partners are debuting new entertainment and retail experiences for guests.

“Throughout 2018, we will continue to announce new and exciting dining, retail and entertainment experiences, many of which will be the first of their kind for Las Vegas,” says Shaun Swanger, vice president and general manager, The LINQ Promenade and Caesars Attractions. “Developments include everything from multimillion-dollar projects, such as Fly LINQ and Kind Heaven, to popular existing venues moving to new locations along the Promenade. One thing is certain — with so many new openings, guests will encounter a new experience every time they visit.”

OPENING THIS MONTH – Virtual Reality Adventures (VR) recently moved to a new location within The LINQ Promenade. This never-before-seen immersive experience plunges guests into a three-dimensional virtual world. Guests put on high-tech goggles to be transported to a virtual reality. Unlike other video games, VR Adventures requires gamers to use hand movement, walk, sidestep or jump to explore or fly through the virtual world with several unique and exhilarating experiences. With the new location, VR will feature nine experiences for guests of all ages, including VRoller Coaster. The attraction also has four virtual reality motion simulators that whisk guests away for thrilling adventures such as whitewater rafting.

OPENING JUNE 2018 – From matching sock collections for families and matching underwear for couples to exclusive lines found only at The LINQ Promenade, Socks & Bottoms will be a fun and trendy retail store for those seeking the most common essentials in any wardrobe. The store’s objective is to create a store where the most popular and unique brands of socks and underwear can be found under one roof. In addition, to developing its own exclusive line of products, Socks & Bottoms will carry numerous popular brands including Stance, ODD SOX, Savvy Sox, PSD Underwear, Piero Liventi and many more.

OPENING JUNE 2018 – Due to overwhelming customer response, Marshall Retail Group will open their new retail concept, Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shop, the location for Vegas souvenirs at The LINQ Promenade. The permanent location will be unveiled this summer.