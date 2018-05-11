The Countdown to the Extinction of “Jurassic Park—The Ride” at Universal Studios Hollywood Starts Now

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — The countdown to the extinction of “Jurassic Park—The Ride” begins as Universal Studios Hollywood excavates the site in preparation for the 2019 arrival of “Jurassic World Ride,” inspired by Universal Pictures’ blockbuster film franchise.

“Jurassic Park—The Ride” will officially become extinct on September 3, 2018.

In 1996, Universal Studios Hollywood redefined theme park thrill rides with the unprecedented introduction of “Jurassic Park—The Ride,” based on three-time Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg’s epic film. Hailed as a technological achievement of triumph and wizardry, the ride featured newly debuted principles of hydraulic physics, mechanics and space-age robotics. Working in partnership with scientists, palaeontologists and aerospace engineers, Universal Creative—the team that develops Universal theme park rides—brought to life one of the most compelling rides ever created. Life-sized and lifelike animatronic dinosaurs, some towering over five-stories high, freely roamed the earth at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Twenty-two years later—and after sending millions of guests back to the Jurassic era for menacing face-to-face encounters with such predators as Stegosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Dilophosaurus, Velociraptors and the Tyrannosaurus rex—“Jurassic Park—The Ride” will become extinct in preparation for a new, next-generation experience that’s even more immersive and technologically advanced. The new ride will pay homage to Jurassic Park and will reimagine this landmark film franchise for theme park guests. The Jurassic Cove restaurant and Jurassic Outfitters retail store also will close with the attraction and reopen with the new experience in 2019.

“The one thing that the history of evolution has taught us is that life finds a way” was famously uttered by Jurassic Park’s Dr. Ian Malcom. In the spirit of this pledge, Universal Studios Hollywood is rallying guests and fans to visit The Entertainment Capital of L.A. as it celebrates this epic ride and prepares for the arrival of the “Jurassic World Ride.”

Plus, in honor of the blockbuster action-adventure that brought dinosaurs out of extinction a quarter century ago, Universal Studios Hollywood in partnership with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will host the Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, May 11; Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13. To learn more and to purchase tickets to this highly coveted event, please visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com/JP25.