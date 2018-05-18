Summer kicks off earlier than ever with annual Summer Nights Celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — As the sun goes down, the night comes alive at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Summer Nights. New this year, the event starts earlier than ever on May 25. The event features extended hours, endless energy and world-class coasters that light up the night.

“We are excited to bring back our Summer Nights annual event this year earlier than ever, just in time for Memorial Day and the end of the school year,” said Stewart Clark, President and General Manager at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “Summer Nights is full of fun for everyone with longer hours, unique entertainment, and some of the best thrill rides in a whole new light.”

Starting Memorial Day weekend, guests can enjoy the all the excitement of Summer Nights with any park admission, and keep the party going late through August 5. And with an annual pass starting at $14 per month through the park’s EZPay program, with no down payment, a family can get unlimited visits to Busch Gardens all year, for a monthly payment less than the cost of a night out to the movies.

Party Zones

Summer Nights will feature three uniquely themed party zones at the Bird Gardens, Cheetah Hunt Plaza, and Stanleyville areas of the park. Guests can dance into the night at each location and indulge in spectacular summer-inspired culinary offerings in every party zone.

NEW! Backyard BBQ

Guests can celebrate summer at the newest party zone, Backyard BBQ, which is taking over the Bird Gardens, this year. The party will feature live, local music and classic American fare with a twist including chicken waffle sandwich with blackberry pepper jelly, St. Louis ribs with Cherry Coke® BBQ sauce and smoked beef brisket sliders with Jack Daniel’s® and Coke® BBQ sauce peach slaw. Guest can sip on beverages such as old fashioned lemonade, bourbon cream root beer and special “dreamsicle floatinis.”

¡Fiesta Festa!

Cheetah Hunt Plaza transforms into the ¡Fiesta Festa! party zone, complete with lively entertainment and a flavor-packed menu, including steak chimichurri with yucca fries, beef empanadas and tostones and seasoned pork sliders with avocado puree. The party zone will also feature both Tequila and Margarita bars, and several additional drink options including Moscow mules, frozen sangria and wine selections.

Vibin’ Village

The Vibin’ Village party zone takes over the Stanleyville area with endless fun and unique culinary creations including traditional hummus topped withcurry-roasted cauliflower and pita chips, chilled shrimp with watermelon and tamarind glaze, and special funnel cake with strawberry and kiwi sauces, as well as international and domestic beer selections.

NEW! Florida’s Best Thrill Rides, Brighter than Ever

Florida’s most thrilling coasters will light up the night in a whole new way this summer. The excitement of Falcon’s Fury, Cheetah Hunt, SheiKra and spin coaster Cobra’s Curse™, will be brighter than ever with spectacular lights and sounds as they fly through the night

Don’t forget, beer is back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay! For the duration of Summer Nights, guests age 21 and older can enjoy two complimentary beer samples from the Garden Gate Café each time they visit the park. Throughout the summer, new featured brews will provide the perfect accompaniment to take on the night. Valid identification is required for age verification.

Experience all the thrills this summer with Busch Gardens’ annual pass, starting at only $14 per month, or the Busch Gardens Fun Card – Pay for a day, come back the rest of the year. For more information, visit buschgardenstampa.com.