Senator Donna Campbell and Representative Kyle Biedermann recognize Schlitterbahn Waterparks & Resorts as a Texas treasure

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Senator Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels) and Representative Kyle Biedermann (R-Fredericksburg) in conjunction with the Texas Historical Commission (THC) presents Schlitterbahn Waterparks & Resorts as a Texas Treasure Business Award winner. The Texas Treasure Business Award program pays tribute to businesses that have provided employment opportunities and support to the state’s economy for 50 years or more.

WHO: Senator Donna Campbell, Representative Kyle Biedermann, Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, THC, and local officials.

WHAT: Recognition of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts as a Texas Treasure Business Award recipient.

WHEN: May 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: The Resort at Schlitterbahn, 305 West Austin Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

BACKGROUND: Created in 2005 and coordinated through the THC, the Texas Treasure Business Award program recognizes well-established Texas businesses and their exceptional historical contributions to the state’s economic growth and prosperity.