Second Annual Heroes’ Day To Honor First Responders And Military

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — First responders and members of the military – both active and retired – will be honored on Saturday, May 12, during the Second Annual Heroes’ Day at Quassy Amusement Park here.

The park will offer free all-day ride wristbands to every “hero” and one additional family member. Those requesting the free passes must show a valid agency/department or military identification when entering the park.

“We are certainly pleased to be able honor those who have served our country and communities,” noted George Frantzis, a park owner. “We have created Heroes’ Day to pay tribute to active and retired law enforcement, paramedics, firefighters and other emergency service agencies as well as military personnel.”

With Quassy operating 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the day of the event, Heroes’ Day will also feature live entertainment on the Carousel Theatre stage and Quassy’s Annual Art In The Park walkway chalk art competition for school teams.

Family and friends planning on attending may purchase discounted ride passes for $13.99 on the park website. Use promo code HEROES18 at www.quassy.com to purchase the pre-sale ride tickets. Ride wristbands the day of the event will be $21 with no discount available at the park. There is no general admission to enter the amusement park with a parking fee of $7 charged.

School jazz bands, dance groups and others interested in performing on the stage should contact the park office at 203-758-2913. Organizations that would like to display equipment such as fire trucks or military vehicles should also call to reserve space within the park.