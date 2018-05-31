Scruffy Dog opens new Barcelona office

Over the last three years Scruffy Dog has gone through a large global growth with the massive expansion of our factory facilities in the UK’s Midlands our new creative studio in London and the opening of our site office in Dubai but now we can celebrate our next milestone. Since the start of June we can call Barcelona one of our home towns, alongside London, Birmingham & Dubai with a brand new studio.

Our new dedicated design studio is led by our recently appointed Creative director Diego Cid & Head of architecture Maikel Menendez accompanied by our new creative designers and architects which we have hand picked from across Europe and in fact the globe who we are looking forward to welcoming to an inspiring and creative city. One of the main reasons for picking Barcelona as a new creative extension to our family was the local talent pool and growing our team of leading creative minds globally.