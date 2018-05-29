Registration open for the 21st annual Golden Ticket Awards, hosted by Silver Dollar City

Amusement Today invites industry professionals to be a part of the Networking Event of the Year — the 2018 Golden Ticket Awards. The 21st annual awards honoring the Best of the Best will take place in Branson, Missouri, on September 7 and 8. Host extraordinaire Silver Dollar City is guaranteed to show attendees an incredible weekend. In addition to the awards ceremony, networking opportunities and all the magic Silver Dollar City has to offer, attendees will enjoy great takeaways with behind-the-scenes tours that will spotlight the park’s culinary expertise, craft experiences that engage guests, and a look at the efficiency and inspiration that goes into Silver Dollar City’s renowned holiday event.

The Golden Ticket Awards ceremony will actually take place for the first time on water! The site is the Showboat Branson Belle, where visitors will dine, be entertained and feel the excitement of the awards in this once-in-a-lifetime occasion on beautiful Table Rock Lake. It’s a night of celebration not to be missed.

Host park Silver Dollar City has much to offer. Built on top of Marvel Cave, the park welcomes attendees to enjoy a tour of the mesmerizing, natural treasure. The park’s friendly craftspeople demonstrate their skill on a daily basis. Built into the Ozarks mountainside, Silver Dollar City is famous for its customized one-of-a-kind rides, including the innovative, new-for-2018 Time Traveler. Combined with great food and entertainment, the park offers visitors the complete package. Make plans to be a part of it.

While in Branson, more opportunities await. In addition to the diverse Branson area attractions, guests are encouraged to visit Top of the Rock on Sunday to experience some of the most beautiful scenery in the area, fine dining and a state-of-the-art family entertainment center — the likes of which has never been seen. There’s much to do in the area. You won’t be disappointed.

Event registration & accommodation reservations for the 2018 Golden Ticket Awards are now available at www.GoldenTicketAwards.com.

The Golden Ticket Awards are reserved exclusively for working professionals in the amusement industry such as park owners, operators and management, as well as manufacturers, designers, vendors and consultants.