Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc – Leadership Team Expansion

The Ralph Alberts Company, one of America’s most resourceful, multifaceted custom molders recognized within the Amusement industry for their ride padding products, is pleased to announce strategic additions to its leadership team.

Donita R. Rudy, M.B.A., joined RSA in January 2018 as Chief Operating Officer with executive oversight for all company operations following a yearlong period serving in the capacity of a financial and operations consultant.

Ms. Rudy has the demonstrated success of leading businesses to desired strategic results utilizing her expertise in financial management linked to Lean manufacturing activities and employee engagement. She maintains key positions within State agencies and manufacturing associations to engage other business leaders in strategic actions. Her prior experience in public and private companies as a CEO includes business merger & acquisitions with integration of standardized systems and processes to achieve operational efficiencies. Her passion is centered on the development of employee talent for which she has been recognized as an Athena Award recipient.

Andy Vogelsong has been promoted to the position of Customer Sales & Service Representative on April 24, 2018 with primary responsibility of upholding the level of service customers have come to expect from Ralph Alberts with their 55 years of tenure within the amusement industry.

Andy joined the RSA team in August of 2011. Since that time, he has served in a variety of both production and administrative roles, specifically within the foam department which directly serves the Amusement industry. His vast knowledge of ride manufacturer’s, amusement parks, and ride components, combined with his excellent communication skills and professionalism, creates a scenario for increased success both internally, and for our customers.

The Alberts team is pleased to include Donita and Andy in their new roles within the company as we all focus on positive engagement with our internal and external stakeholders to provide superior quality products to the amusement industry.